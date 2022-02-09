Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.23. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,665 shares.

BGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

