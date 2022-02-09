Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.97). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,457 ($19.70), with a volume of 233,190 shares traded.
BYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.96) to GBX 1,720 ($23.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,600.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58.
In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.58), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,951,994.59).
Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
