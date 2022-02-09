BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BBAI opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

