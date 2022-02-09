BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Up 2.5%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.
BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.
