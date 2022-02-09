Binamon Price Reaches $0.0608 on Top Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Binamon has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $1.22 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binamon has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.75 or 0.07284452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,536.87 or 1.00015928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

