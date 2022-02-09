Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $21.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $21.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $222.39 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

