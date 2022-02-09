BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

BNTX stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.59. 11,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,265. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.