bitCNY Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $212,230.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

