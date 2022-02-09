BitDAO Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $923.10 million and $59.82 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003623 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.07 or 0.07065176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.84 or 0.99745060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006360 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

