BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,214.45 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $104,214.45 and approximately $57,509.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.