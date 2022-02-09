BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $57,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 473,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 107.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $747.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.