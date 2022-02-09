BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $618,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

BJRI opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $747.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.71.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

