Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 7,362 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.