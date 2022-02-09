Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

