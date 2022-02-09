Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Black Hills stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. 515,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
