Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. 515,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.