Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

