BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

BlackLine stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 3,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $152.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

