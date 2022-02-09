BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $54,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,421 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

