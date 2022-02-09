BlackRock Inc. Has $51.76 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $7,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

