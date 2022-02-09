BlackRock Inc. Has $57.66 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Seaways worth $57,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSW. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INSW opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $773.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.