BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $53,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.20 and a 52 week high of $105.25.

