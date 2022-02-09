Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

NYSE APRN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

In related news, COO Charlean Gmunder sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $66,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

