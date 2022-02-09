Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 117,733 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

