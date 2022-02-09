B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $604.07

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 604.07 ($8.17) and traded as low as GBX 542.20 ($7.33). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 542.20 ($7.33), with a volume of 1,824,072 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.28).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 589.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($316,430,020.28).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.