BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €61.10 ($70.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.50 ($79.89).

EPA:BNP opened at €66.00 ($75.86) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a one year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.33.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

