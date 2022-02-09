BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €75.00 ($86.21) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Wednesday, reaching €66.00 ($75.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,928,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.33. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

