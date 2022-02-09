BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.17

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.17 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 2488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

