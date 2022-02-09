Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 1,706.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of BCC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,585. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boise Cascade stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

