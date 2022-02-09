BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert Sells 5,000 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $519,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOK Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BOK Financial by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.