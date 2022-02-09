BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 582,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,184,505. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BP has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

