BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 506,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,184,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.