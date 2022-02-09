BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 12,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

