BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BrightView by 77,554.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

