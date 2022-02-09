BrightView (NYSE:BV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BV. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.40. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BrightView by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

