Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Brokerages predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $28.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

