Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interface.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

