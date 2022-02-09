Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $196.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $781.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $814.20 million, with estimates ranging from $811.47 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $39.01. 41,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,995. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

