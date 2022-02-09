Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SFIX traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 3,451,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,470. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

