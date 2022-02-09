Brokerages Expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLVM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 469,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,659. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,732,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $9,434,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,014.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 189,135 shares during the period. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

