Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,734,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.96.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

