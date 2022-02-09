Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $64.29

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.14 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $18,666,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

