Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$45.23

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.15. 198,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,905. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.12. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

