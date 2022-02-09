Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $84.33

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. 839,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

