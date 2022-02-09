Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £166.51

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £166.74 ($225.48).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($260.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.66) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.84) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £109.60 ($148.20) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($266.14). The stock has a market cap of £19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £110.91 and a 200 day moving average of £126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

