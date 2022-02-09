Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $236.21

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.29.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
HON traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
