Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $236.21

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

HON traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,396. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

