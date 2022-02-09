Brokerages Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target at $152.21

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.79.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,559,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

