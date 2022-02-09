Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$72.77

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$72.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$73.71. 1,444,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,062. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.93 and a one year high of C$73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a current ratio of 1,108.38.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

