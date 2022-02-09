Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

