Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.