Brokers Offer Predictions for Compass Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.
OTC:CMPX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.
