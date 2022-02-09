Brokers Offer Predictions for Compass Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMPX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

OTC:CMPX opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

